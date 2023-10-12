Israelis worldwide return home to support their homeland gripped in war with Hamas

Israelis living or traveling abroad are making the choice to return to their homeland in light of the ongoing war with Hamas. Why? Because they believe that their absence during this critical time would be morally unbearable, reported Israeli media outlet ynetnews.

Given the horrific ground situation where people are butchered and abducted by Islamist militant group Hamas many have been summoned to the reserves while others are volunteering. They all echo a similar sentiment that what they saw in the wake of the October 7 Hamas assault has never been seen in the history of Israel.

Flocking back home, they stand ready to support the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and families affected by the war.

But the journey is not without challenges. There are airline disruptions. Still, their determination to support their country remains unwavering.

Israelis and non-Israelis, no holds barred

Age and nationality do not matter for them in this war, the worst blow to Israel in the last 5 decades. The war has stained the streets of Gaza and Israel with blood as soul-shattering visuals continue to surface on social media, some too gory to even watch.

Israelis of all ages, not just those of conscription age, along with many non-Israelis having good ties with the country are those who despite the fear and uncertainty, are determined to be with their friends, families, and fellow soldiers during this critical moment.

Many share a deep sense of duty, having experienced personal losses and tragedies during the conflict.

For instance, Yaakov Swisa, a 42-year-old father of five currently residing in Los Angeles, reportedly said that although he has not received a reserve duty notice, he feels compelled to return to Israel and volunteer as an IDF reservist."

Swisa, who served in the IDF for 15 years, revealed a personal tragedy that a soldier he served with was assassinated during the weekend music festival in the south.

"I've been crying for two or three days now, and it's time to stop. I'm prepared to battle. What else can I do after my friends in Israel are buried?" he said.

In a similar vein, 18-year-old New Jersey student Adam Jacobs, who was born and raised in the United States, expressed his eagerness to return to Israel to volunteer and provide support on the front lines.

Tragically, one of Adam's relatives fell victim to the recent Hamas attack. He said, "If I stayed here, I wouldn't be able to live with myself. The situation has never been this bad."

(With inputs from agencies)