/Israeli strikes in Lebanon claims at least 31 lives despite ceasefire, local media says

Israeli strikes in Lebanon on Friday (May 8) claimed at least 31 lives, including a member of the civil defence, according to Lebanon’s official National News Agency. In another strike, five people were killed and three injured in the town of Toura in the Tyre district, where rescue operations are still underway to search for a missing girl beneath the rubble.

Multiple Israeli airstrikes and drone attacks were also reported in southern Lebanon, including in Marjayoun, Hasbaya, Bint Jbeil, Nabatieh, Sidon and Jezzine districts, injuring several people.

The attacks come despite ceasefire announced on April 17 and extended until May 17.

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Fresh round of peace talks next week

Israeli and Lebanese envoys are set to hold a fresh round of peace talks in Washington next week. A US State Department official confirmed on Thursday that the talks will take place on May 14 and 15. This will be the third such meeting in recent months between the two countries, which have technically remained at war for decades and do not maintain diplomatic relations.

The renewed engagement comes even as tensions remain high on the ground. The conflict in Lebanon escalated alongside broader regional hostilities involving Israel and Iran, with Washington still awaiting Tehran’s response to its latest proposal aimed at de-escalating the wider Middle East crisis and restoring stability in the Strait of Hormuz.

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