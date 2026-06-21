/Israeli strike kills journalist in Gaza, military calls him 'Hamas terrorist'

The Israeli military on Saturday confirmed that it had killed Al Jazeera journalist Ahmed Wishah in a strike in Gaza, claiming that he was a "Hamas terrorist". "The IDF confirms it carried out a strike on Ahmed Wishah, who was a Hamas terrorist," an Israeli military spokesperson told AFP.

The spokesperson did not immediately provide evidence to support the allegation against Wishah, but said that "there will be a statement issued with further details".

Al Jazeera reported that Wishah, who worked as a cameraman for the network, was killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

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"Ahmed Wishah, a cameraman for Al Jazeera, has been killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza," the broadcaster said on its website.

The network noted that Wishah's brother, Mohammed Wishah, who was also an Al Jazeera journalist, was killed in April.

The broadcaster said Mohammed was killed "by Israeli shelling when he was travelling in his vehicle".

Media rights organisation Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said at the time that Israeli forces had killed more than 220 journalists since the conflict escalated, with at least 70 of them losing their lives while carrying out professional duties.

The Israeli military has repeatedly maintained that it does not deliberately target journalists.

Meanwhile, health officials in Gaza said Israeli strikes on Saturday killed at least 11 people, including four members of the same family, in the latest violence despite an existing ceasefire.

Israel and Hamas continue to exchange accusations of violating the truce, while the Gaza Strip remains affected by ongoing bloodshed and efforts to secure a permanent end to the war remain stalled.