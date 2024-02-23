Israel-Hamas war: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu proposes first official post-war Gaza plan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented a post-war plan for Gaza, which according to the Israeli media reports foresees local Palestine officials without any links to Hamas or its international confederates governing the territory.

In the first official proposal that Netanyahu submitted to his security cabinet late on Thursday (Feb 22), the document sees the Israeli army persisting in its war on Hamas until it achieves key goals.

These include dismantling Hamas and Islamic Jihad and safeguarding the release of all hostages that are held captive in Gaza.

After the war comes to an end, Gaza's civil affairs would be run by "local officials with administrative experience" who are "not linked to countries or entities that support terrorism", the Times of Israel newspaper reported citing key elements of Netanyahu's plan.

Even after the war, the Israeli military would have "indefinite freedom" to function throughout Gaza to contain any resurgence of terror activity, as per the plan.

"The plan states that Israel will move forward with its already-in-motion project to establish a security buffer zone on the Palestinian side of the strip's border," the report said, adding the zone would remain "as long as there is a security need for it".

It also envisions Israeli security control "over the entire area west of Jordan" from the land, sea and air "to prevent the strengthening of terrorist elements in the (occupied West Bank) and the Gaza Strip and to thwart threats from them towards Israel," stated the report.

The proposal puts forward Gaza's "complete demilitarisation... beyond what is required for the needs of maintaining public order".

It seeks to elevate "de-radicalisation in all religious, educational and welfare institutions in Gaza".

A most significant element of the plan, as per the report, was the dismantling of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, stated the report.

Israel has alleged that several UNRWA employees took part in the October 7 attack on Israel that claimed the lives of nearly 1,160 people, mostly civilians, as per an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.