Israeli military says bodies of hostages abducted by Hamas found in Gaza

The Israeli military, on Saturday (Oct 14), released a statement saying that they had found the bodies of some of the hostages abducted by the Hamas militant group during their operations inside Gaza this week.

"We have found and located some bodies in the perimeter in the Gaza Strip of Israelis that were abducted," a military spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Peter Lerner, told a briefing.

Israel claimed that at least 120 people were taken hostage when Hamas launched unprecedented attacks against Israel last week on Oct 7 that claimed the lives of at least 1,300.

The Israeli military has since the assault orchestrated "localised" raids inside Gaza to support an air offensive on the territory that the Hamas government says has killed at least 2,215.

Lerner said the bodies of hostages were found on these "small, close-perimeter raids into the Gaza Strip".

The Israeli military has carried out air raids on thousands of Hamas targets in Gaza, said the spokesman.

"They include quality targets such as drone facilities, they include naval facilities, they include command and control facilities, they include all of the rocket facilities," Lerner said.

"Our assessment suggests that at this time Hamas are in a state of disarray, they have no idea what the situation is above ground, they have escaped into the tunnels."

The officials further indicated that civilians would be given more time to leave the north of the territory ahead of an expected full-scale ground offensive.

Lerner did not say there is a deadline to leave north Gaza but told the briefing: "We have extended once again because we realised that there is a huge amount of people that need to get out. We are continuing to encourage the population in the north of the Gaza Strip and Gaza City to go south and get out of harm's way."

Foreign ministry spokesman Lior Haiat told the briefing that Israel is not demanding that Palestinians leave Gaza but just to get out of the north.

"We gave them (civilians) the time to do so and we will continue to give civilians time to leave the places that we think Hamas is using for its terrorist infrastructure," Haiat said.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE