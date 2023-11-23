Israeli military says al Shifa hospital director held for questioning  

The Israeli military on Thursday (Nov 23) confirmed the arrest of the al Shifa Hospital director, saying that he is being held for questioning as it reiterated its claims that the hospital complex served as the nerve centre for Hamas militants.

Earlier, the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry said that Dr Muhammad Abu Salmiya, who heads al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, has been detained along with "some of the medical staff”.

The Palestinian group added that it "strongly condemned" his arrest, describing it as "nothing less than despicable" and "lacking any sense of humanity and morals".

Hours later, the Israeli Defence Force confirmed his confinement in a post on social media platform X.

Israel reiterates hospital serves as command centre for Hamas

“Following indisputable evidence indicating the Shifa Hospital served as a Hamas command and control centre, the director of the hospital was apprehended and transferred for questioning by the ISA.”

“Not only did Hamas exploit the hospital's electricity and resources to build and sustain an extensive network of terrorist tunnels under it, its terrorists also sought refuge there immediately after committing the massacre of October 7, taking Israeli hostages with them.” Following indisputable evidence indicating the Shifa Hospital served as a Hamas command and control center, the director of the hospital was apprehended and transferred for questioning by the ISA.



Not only did Hamas exploit the hospital's electricity and resources to build and… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 23, 2023 × According to Al Jazeera, Salmiya was arrested while travelling in a World Health Organization-operated convoy with other medical personnel and patients.

Earlier in an interview to CNN, an IDF official said that Salmiya had to be questioned about the alleged presence of Hamas operatives inside the hospital.

“He was in a constant state of denial saying it doesn't happen. How could a General Manager of the hospital not know about the extent of the tunnel system?”

Raid at hospital condemned by WHO, Hamas

Israeli forces believe that Hamas was operating out of tunnels below the hospital.

Last week, Israeli security forces conducted a raid on the hospital, claiming the presence of a Hamas command centre inside the complex and the use of patients and doctors as human shields.

Even as Hamas denied the claims, the US intelligence officials backed Israel’s assertions. However, President Joe Biden and other officials from his administration insisted that civilians inside the hospital must be protected.

The World Health Organization had raised an alarm about fighting inside the hospital over the weekend, describing the hospital as a “death zone” and seeking the immediate evacuation of patients and medical staff.

(With inputs from agencies)