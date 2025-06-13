/Israel strikes Iran: What we know about Iran's nuclear facility hit in Operation Rising Lion; List of top military officials eliminated

After decades of warnings against the nuclear program, Israel attacked Iran on Friday morning, launching Operation Rising Lion as it strike Tehran's nuclear sites, military facilities, missile bases, as well as senior leadership.

As it launched strikes, Israel announced a domestic state of emergency as the country braces for possible retaliation from Iran.

Israel attacked several sites while eliminating top military officials, including the chief of Iran's revolutionary guards.

Which nuclear sites were attacked?

One of the sites, that was attacked by Israel was the "Natanz enrichment site", Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Iranian state TV confirmed.

Natanz enrichment site is one of the two underground nuclear sites in Iran, while the other is Fordo.

It is located about 225 km (140 miles) south of the capital, according to Iranian state media.

“The IAEA is closely monitoring the deeply concerning situation in Iran. The agency can confirm Natanz site among targets,” Rafael Grossi, chief of the UN nuclear watchdog, said in a post on the agency’s X account.

Israeli military hit the Natanz enrichment site "several times", state TV reported following the attack. It further showed footage of heavy smoke billowing from the site.

Moreover, Israel’s Mossad spy agency carried out a series of covert sabotage operations "deep" inside Iran against their air defences and missile facilities, Axios reporter told CNN, citing an unnamed senior Israeli official.

According to Nuclear Threat Initiative, International Atomic Energy Agency, Iran has several nuclear facilities, including three research facilities in Bonab, Fordow and Tehran, one Uranium enrichment plant in Natanz, two Uranium conversion plant in Arak and Isfahan, and two Uranium mines in Saghdad and Bandar Abbas and a nuclear power plant in Bushehr.

List of officials eliminated

Hossein Salami, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Chief, was killed in Israel's ‘preemptive strike’ on Iran on early Friday, according to Iranian state media.

Chief of Iran’s military, Mohammad Bagheri was also eliminated, according to Iran's semi-official Fars news agency.

“We can now confirm that the Chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Commander of the IRGC and the Commander of Iran’s Emergency Command were all eliminated in the Israeli strikes across Iran by more than 200 fighter jets. These are three ruthless mass murderers with international blood on their hands. The world is a better place without them,” the Israeli Defence Forces said in a post on X.

Moreover, top advisor to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Shamkhani was also injured in an Israeli strike on his residence in Tehran, Iran said.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu also confirmed that the Israeli attack targeted Iran's leading nuclear scientists who were working on the Iranian bomb.

Nuclear scientists Fereydoun Abbasi-Davani and Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi were killed, state TV reported.

Civilians have also died in several neighbourhoods in Tehran after residential buildings were hit by Israeli strikes, Iran's IRNA news agency reported.

However, Israel said that only nuclear sites have been attacked.