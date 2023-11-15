LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Israel says troops have entered Al-Shifa hospital for 'precise' operation

Gaza CityEdited By: Manas JoshiUpdated: Nov 15, 2023, 06:29 AM IST

BREAKING NEWS Photograph:(WION)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Israel has been alleging that Hamas has command and control centre inside Al-Shifa hospital

Israel Defense Forces has said that its troops have entered Al-Shifa hospital, the biggest hospital in Gaza City to carry out an operation against a suspected Hamas command centre.

"Based on intelligence information and an operational necessity, IDF forces are carrying out a precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area in the Shifa Hospital," the IDF has said in a statement quoted by AFP.

(More information to follow shortly)

author

Manas Joshi

Manas Joshi is a journalist working with WION digital news team. He likes to resolutely maintain that this space is inadequate to mention his varied interests, some of which, are in focus time-to-time based on whatever catches his immediate fancy. His Twitter handle is @ManasJoshi (https://twitter.com/ManasJoshi)

RELATED

US House passes stopgap bill in a step towards averting government shutdown

US House set to vote to avert government shutdown, first major test for Speaker Johnson

Hamas runs 'command and control' centre from Al-Shifa hospital: White House

Topics