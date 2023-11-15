Israel says troops have entered Al-Shifa hospital for 'precise' operation
Israel has been alleging that Hamas has command and control centre inside Al-Shifa hospital
Israel Defense Forces has said that its troops have entered Al-Shifa hospital, the biggest hospital in Gaza City to carry out an operation against a suspected Hamas command centre.
"Based on intelligence information and an operational necessity, IDF forces are carrying out a precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area in the Shifa Hospital," the IDF has said in a statement quoted by AFP.
