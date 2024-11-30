Gaza City, Palestine

The Israel Defense Forces on Saturday (Nov 30) claimed they killed a militant who had allegedly taken part in the October 7 terror attack and worked with World Central Kitchen, an American charity group, in Gaza. The charity group also confirmed that one of the vehicles carrying their colleagues was targeted in the strike.

However, it was not immediately confirmed whether the killed person took part in the October 7 attacks or not. The IDF too didn’t provide any evidence linking the man to the attacks that triggered the Israel-Hamas war more than a year ago.

"We are heartbroken to share that a vehicle carrying World Central Kitchen colleagues was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza," the US charity group said in a statement posted on X. "World Central Kitchen had no knowledge that any individual in the vehicle had alleged ties to the October 7th Hamas attack."

The group has halted all of its operations in Gaza, saying it had incomplete information and was urgently seeking more details. Apart from the suspected militant, two more charity workers were killed in the Israeli strike.

Hamas releases new hostage video

Meanwhile, Hamas’ armed wing Saturday posted another video, showing a hostage held in Gaza since October 7. Edan Alexander, an Israeli-American citizen, can be seen pleading with Israeli people to press the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to strike a ceasefire deal with Hamas and secure the release of hostages.

The recording date of the video couldn’t be verified.

The Hostage Families Forum campaign group reacted to the video, saying it was proof that the hostages are still alive and are suffering greatly.

"The shocking video of Edan, an American-Israeli citizen, is definite proof that despite all the rumours – there are living hostages and they are suffering greatly,” said the group in a statement. "One year after the first and only deal, it's clear to everyone: returning the hostages is only possible through a deal," it added.

