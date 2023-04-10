Israel-Palestine unrest claims two more lives; teenager and mother of two become the latest casualties

The Israel and Palestine unrest on Monday claimed two more lives. As per Reuters, a Palestinian teen was killed in the West Bank during a military raid. The other casualty of the unrest was a 48-year-old woman — mother of two Israeli sisters who were killed last week when a suspected Palestinian gunman attacked the car they were in.

According to the Palestinian health ministry 15-year-old, Mohammad Balhan died from gunshot wounds. The teenager sustained gunshot wounds to his head, chest and abdomen during an Israeli raid near the occupied West Bank city of Jericho.

Also read | Mother of two Israeli sisters killed in West Bank shooting dies

According to Reuters, the Israeli military in a statement said that its forces had gone to the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp, next to Jericho, on a mission to apprehend Palestinians suspected to be involved in attacks against Israelis. The suspects reportedly opened fire and threw explosives during the raid, and the forces retaliated with live fire, hitting some of the suspects, but none of the soldiers were hurt.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners Association, the Israeli military arrested at least two people in the raid.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called on the international community to make Israel answerable for its crimes.

"We urge the world to hold this (Israeli) government accountable for its crimes," he said at the start of the weekly government session.

48-year-old Lucy Dee, whose two daughters Maia and Rina Dee, 20 and 15, were killed on Friday, succumbed to her injuries as per hospital staff.

The latest casualties come as a poll by Channel 13 showed plummeting support for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's party amid a divisive plan to rein in the Supreme Court's powers. It showed that if elections were held now, the party could lose more than a third of its seats and that Netanyahu, his hard-right coalition partners, would fail to gain a majority.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE