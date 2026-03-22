/Israel orders destruction of bridges in Lebanon, steps up border demolitions. Details here

Israel’s military has been instructed to destroy all bridges over Lebanon’s Litani River and intensify the demolition of homes near the Israeli border, Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Sunday (March 22). The directive comes after an Israeli civilian was killed in his car near the border following what the military described as a “launch” from Lebanese territory, the first such death in the current conflict. Two Israeli soldiers have also been killed in fighting in southern Lebanon.

International law generally restricts attacks on civilian infrastructure, and the United Nations human rights chief has criticised Israel’s actions in Lebanon, particularly the widespread evacuation orders. Katz said the military was targeting bridges used for “terrorist activity” to prevent Hezbollah fighters and weapons from moving south. He added that troops have been ordered to accelerate the demolition of homes in frontline villages to create buffer zones and reduce threats to Israeli communities.

He compared the strategy to operations in Beit Hanoun and Rafah, where buildings near the border were cleared to establish security zones. The comments followed a meeting between Katz and senior military officials, including the chief of staff.

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Intensified campaign in Lebanon

Israel has carried out an extensive bombing campaign in southern Lebanon and parts of Beirut, targeting Hezbollah positions after the Iran-backed group opened fire in response to Israel’s killing of Iran’s supreme leader. On March 13, Israel destroyed a bridge over the Litani River for the first time in the current conflict, saying it was used by Hezbollah. Two more bridges were destroyed on March 18.

Israeli forces have also conducted ground manoeuvres and targeted raids in villages, which the military says are aimed at Hezbollah fighters and weapons infrastructure. Israeli officials maintain that both airstrikes and ground operations are intended to protect communities in northern Israel from cross-border attacks. More than 1,000 people in Lebanon have reportedly been killed, and hundreds of thousands displaced.