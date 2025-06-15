/Israel-Iran war: Iran's airspace will remain closed until 3 PM Sunday

Israel-Iran war: Amid the ongoing tensions, Iran’s civil aviation authorities have announced the country’s airspace will remain closed until 3 PM Sunday (June 5). It urged passengers to monitor the website for updates rather than go to airports in person.

Earlier, the Iranian authorities had said that "no flights will be operated at any airports in the country in order to protect the safety of passengers… until further notice."

This came after Israel launched a fresh attack on Saturday (June 14) on multiple key energy facilities in and around Tehran. The aerial attack on these cities ignited fires and massive panic among residents in the city. The Israeli attack targeted the Shahran fuel and gasoline depot in the north of the capital and the Shahr Rey oil refinery in the south, according to Iran’s oil ministry and state media reports.

Visuals of the attack circulated on social media showed giant buildings engulfed by fire, back smoke rising.

Later on, several Iranian news agencies reported that operations at the Tehran refinery are continuing, without disruption to fuel production or distribution.

Moreover, Israel issued an evacuation warning on Sunday (June 15) for the residents near reactors in Iran, an Israeli military spokesperson said in a post on X, Reuters reports.

Meanwhile, during a meeting with foreign diplomats broadcast on state TV, the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Israel had "crossed a new red line" by targeting Iran's nuclear sites in strikes.

"The Zionist regime crossed a new red line in international law, and it was attacking nuclear facilities," Araghchi said.

Araghchi also said the Israeli attack "is being met with indifference at the Security Council," adding that Western governments have "condemned Iran instead of Israel despite it being the side that was violated".