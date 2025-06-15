/'Dragging conflict to Persian Gulf is strategic mistake': Iran's Abbas Araghchi says Tehran doesn't want conflict expansion with Israel unless...

Israel-Iran war: Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, said on Sunday (June 15) that Iran does not want its conflict with Israel to expand to neighbouring countries unless the situation is forced.

“Dragging the conflict to the Persian Gulf is a strategic mistake, and its [Israel's] aim is to drag the war beyond Iranian territory,” Araghchi said during a meeting with foreign diplomats broadcast on state TV.

The Iranian minister also accused America of supporting Israel in the ongoing conflict.

“Israel’s attack would never have happened without the US green light and support,” Araghchi said.

He added that Tehran does not believe American statements that Washington had taken no part in recent attacks.

“It is necessary for the United States to condemn Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities if they want to prove their goodwill," Araghchi said.

Attacks on Israel will end when its 'aggression stops'

Araghchi also said that the attacks on Israel will end once Israel halts its military campaign against the Islamic republic.

"We are defending ourselves; our defence is entirely legitimate," said Araghchi.

"This defence is our response to aggression. If the aggression stops, naturally our responses will also stop," he added.

Israel 'crossed a new red line'

Moreover, Araghchi also said that Israel had "crossed a new red line" by targeting Iran's nuclear sites in strikes.

"The Zionist regime crossed a new red line in international law, and it was attacking nuclear facilities," the Iranian foreign minister said.

Araghchi also said the Israeli attack "is being met with indifference at the Security Council," adding that Western governments have "condemned Iran instead of Israel despite it being the side that was violated".