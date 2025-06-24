/Chinese History professor's viral prediction of Trump re-election, Iran war stuns netizen

A video of a Chinese Educator and historian, Jiang Xueqin, have surfaced on social media which shows him making prediction about Trump's election to the Presidency for a second term and the Jewish lobby pushing for a war with Iran, on May 29, 2024. These events are playing out almost in the sequence Xueqin had predicted. The video is aired from the channel 'Predictive History' and is part of the series Geo Strategy #8, the Iran trap.

He drew a similarity between the American invasion of Iran and the Athenian invasion of Sicily in 415 BCE. He explains how if America engages in a prolonged war with Iran will lead to the catastrophic fall of the American empire. He says that the American military has so much hubris that it thinks it can win any war, and Iran wants to provoke the United States into a war. He also speculates a time frame of 3-4 years within which this is likely to happen.

Jiang Xueqin's description of the US-Iran war

He lists different reasons that will be given by the US regime to justify a war on Iran. Astonishingly, these are identical to the reason given by the US government to justify its strikes at Iran. These are political, religious and cultural protests against the Iranian regime, which is suppressing dissent within its people, and the US, being the world's largest democracy, must liberate the people of Iran. Next is the nuclear weapon conspiracy theory, that Iran is just months away from achieving a nuclear warhead, which it intends to use against the US and its allies. Third being the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, where Houthi rebels are drawing the consignments and attacking the oil fields in Saudi Arabia. These routes are responsible for 40 per cent of the global oil supply, especially to South Asia and India. Now, the US, being a hegemon and the flagbearer of free market capitalism, should protect global prosperity.

But he claims that the US will at first display its might and impress the global audience, but will soon fall flat. He invokes the traditional military doctrine, which is the use of mass force, avoiding encirclement and protecting supply lines to ensure the victory of the US troops. But Iran is geographically fortified, surrounded by mountains, and the troops have to be air-dropped; they can not be mobilised by the road. Iran has a population of approximately 90 million, and to conquer Iran, at least 3 million troops need to be mobilised. Once inside Iran, it will be nearly impossible to maintain a stable supply line; all food and ammunition have to be air-dropped. So it becomes extremely difficult as well as ambitious for the US to be the favourites. Specifically, such situations caused the Soviet Union to lose the Afghan war.