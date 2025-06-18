/If not Ali Khamenei then who? Top contenders who can replace Iran's Supreme Leader

Israel-Iran War: Amid the ongoing Israel-Iran war, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave multiple threats to Iran, including the assassination of its Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In his recent interview with ABC News, Netanyahu said that if Israel were to kill Khamenei, the ongoing war could end.

Just a day later, Israel’s Defence Minister, Israel Katz, issued a more direct warning, saying Khamenei could meet the same fate as former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein.

Since then, the question around who can succeed Khamenei for the role of Iran's next Ayatollah has picked a pace.

Here are some top contenders who can lead the Islamic Republic after Khamenei.

Mojtaba Khamenei

After Ali Khamenei, his son Mojtaba Khamenei can take the position. Mojataba was first in the spotlight after the assassination of Iranian President Ismail Haniyeh.

In any situation where Khamenei would not be able to take the lead, Mojatab is the topmost contender for the highest role in the Islamic Republic.

Mojtaba was born in 1969 and has strong ties with both the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iran’s clerical establishment. He served in the final phase of the Iran-Iraq war and is now a mid-ranking cleric.

Alireza Arafi

Another key contender is Alireza Arafi, a trusted aide of Khamenei. He holds multiple key positions in the Islamic Republic - including deputy chairman of the Assembly of Experts, member of the Guardian Council, and Friday prayer leader in Qom.

Ali Asghar Hejazi

Hejazi is responsible for overseeing political security affairs at the Supreme Leader’s office. He is well-known for his behind-the-scenes influence.

Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei

Mohseni Ejei is third in line, having spent decades in the judiciary and intelligence circles of Iran. He previously served as Iran’s intelligence minister under President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and has held various senior legal posts, including attorney general and judiciary spokesperson.

Others in line

In addition, some other contenders for the role are: Mohammad Golpayegani, the long-serving chief of Khamenei’s office; former foreign ministers Ali Akbar Velayati and Kamal Kharazi, and former parliament speaker Ali Larijani.