US President Donald Trump has been advised that launching a strike on Iran’s underground Fordow nuclear site would only make sense if the so-called “bunker buster” bomb could destroy the facility. However, Trump is reportedly not fully convinced that it would work, as per a report by The Guardian.

What is Fordow, and why does it matter?

Fordow is one of Iran’s most heavily protected nuclear enrichment facilities. Built deep inside a mountain, the site is believed to stretch as far down as 90 metres (300 feet). It has recently come under fresh scrutiny after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) found it had enriched uranium up to 83.7%, just below the 90% level needed for a nuclear weapon.

Shutting down Fordow is seen as key to halting Iran’s ability to produce weapons-grade uranium.

What kind of strike is Trump considering and what are bunker buster bombs?

Donald Trump has explored the possibility of using the GBU-57, a massive 13.6-tonne (30,000lb) bomb often called the “bunker buster”, to hit Fordow. This bomb was specially designed to destroy fortified underground targets. However, Trump has reportedly told defence officials that a strike only makes sense if it can definitely destroy the site.

For now, he has held off authorising any action, as he also waits to see whether the threat of US involvement might push Iran to return to negotiations.

Can the GBU-57 really destroy Fordow?

There are serious doubts within the Pentagon. Defence briefings to Trump have raised concerns that even several GBU-57s might not penetrate deep enough to completely wipe out the facility. Instead, they could collapse parts of it or bury tunnels under rubble, delaying Iran’s programme but not ending it.

The Fordow site is buried so deeply that some defence officials believe only a tactical nuclear weapon could destroy it entirely.

Despite this, Trump is not considering a nuclear option. Sources confirmed that Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and General Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, did not present that possibility during situation room briefings.

Even a wider bombing operation using multiple GBU-57s might only collapse tunnels and cover parts of the site with rubble, far from complete destruction.

Retired Major General Randy Manner, a former deputy director at DTRA, said the bomb might delay Iran’s nuclear programme by six to twelve months, but wouldn’t stop it altogether. “It sounds good for TV, but it’s not real,” he said.

Why can’t Israel destroy the site on its own?

Israel does not have the aircraft or weapons to carry out such a deep strike. While it claims to have air superiority over Iran, only the US has the B-2 bombers capable of carrying the GBU-57 and delivering it precisely. A strike would also require overcoming GPS jammers and other defences to hit the target accurately.