/Israel has hit two-thirds of Iran’s missile launchers - How many are left now?

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Thursday said that according to estimates, the army has struck two-thirds of Iran's ballistic missile launchers. For a week now, Israel has been attacking Iran's nuclear facilities and the military officials. However, Tehran retaliated and attacked Israeli regions with missiles.

An Israeli military official told Reuters that the army had struck two-thirds of their ballistic missile launchers.

How many does it have left?

Iran is still believed to have more than 100 missile launchers, the official said.

The officials said the launchers are a prime target, as they are the bottleneck for Tehran's ability to launch its thousands of missiles at Israel.

Earlier today, the Israeli Air Force carried out a wave of strikes in western Iran and targeted Iranian ballistic missile infrastructure and Iranian soldiers.

Some 20 IAF fighter jets were involved in the strikes.

Additionally, an IAF drone also hit trucks carrying ballistic missiles as they arrived at a launch site, the Israel Defence Forces said.

Hezbollah involvement would be 'bad decision'

US special envoy for Syria Tom Barrack warned Lebanon's Hezbollah against getting involved in the Israel-Iran war.

“I can say on behalf of President Trump… that would be a very, very, very bad decision,” Barrack said responding to a question on what the US position would be on any involvement by Hezbollah in the war.

Last week as the war broke out in the Middle East, the Lebanese foreign ministry said that it was "continuing its contacts” to spare the country from being dragged into any conflict.

It has now been one week since tensions between Israel and Iran erupted into open conflict. The latest round of hostilities began after a series of Israeli air raids on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure last week.

Those initial strikes led to retaliatory action from Iran and a sharp increase in attacks across both sides.