Israel-Hamas war: Israeli military to step up its strikes in Gaza
The Israeli military said on Saturday (Oct 21) that it will immediately step up its strikes in the Gaza strip to increase pressure on Hamas. Speaking to reporters, military spokesperson Admiral Daniel Hagari said, "We have to enter the next phase of the war in the best conditions, not according to what anyone tells us. From today, we are increasing the strikes and minimising the danger."
