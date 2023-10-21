ugc_banner

Israel-Hamas war: Israeli military to step up its strikes in Gaza

Updated: Oct 21, 2023

In this photo from Oct 21, 2023, smoke rising over buildings in the Gaza Strip during an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. Photograph:(AFP)

"We have to enter the next phase of the war in the best conditions, not according to what anyone tells us. From today, we are increasing the strikes and minimising the danger," military spokesperson Admiral Daniel Hagari said. 

The Israeli military said on Saturday (Oct 21) that it will immediately step up its strikes in the Gaza strip to increase pressure on Hamas. Speaking to reporters, military spokesperson Admiral Daniel Hagari said, "We have to enter the next phase of the war in the best conditions, not according to what anyone tells us. From today, we are increasing the strikes and minimising the danger."

