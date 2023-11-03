Israel-Hamas war: Hamas says several killed after Israeli strike hits near biggest hospital in Gaza

Hamas said on Friday (Nov 3) that a deadly Israeli strike hit near the biggest hospital in Gaza. Citing an official statement, the news agency AFP reported that Israeli forces targeted a convoy of ambulances which was transporting the wounded" from Gaza City towards Rafah. Several people were killed and dozens of others were wounded in an Israeli strike at the entrance of the Al-Shifa hospital.

Multiple bodies were seen beside a damaged ambulance, the AFP report said. Speaking to the news agency about the incident, the Israeli military said it was unable to address or confirm specific queries at this time.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), the Al-Shifa hospital has been facing severe overcrowding, with a bed occupancy rate of 164 per cent. This strike comes just weeks after the al-Ahli hospital in Gaza was struck which killed hundreds. Gaza officials blamed Israel for this strike but Israel denied involvement.

Recently, French intelligence indicated that the blast at the hospital was caused by a Palestinian rocket and not an Israeli airstrike.

Meanwhile, the health ministry in Gaza said that around 16 hospitals in the war-torn region were not functioning because of damage from strikes and a lack of fuel.

Amid the intensifying war between Israel and Hamas, the only cancer treatment hospital in Gaza was out of service as it ran out of fuel, the news agency Reuters reported.

Addressing a press conference, Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital's director Subhi Skaik said that the hospital had used up its fuel and was out of service.

"We tell the world don't leave cancer patients to a certain death due to the hospital being out of service," Skaik added.

Confirming Skaik's comments, Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila said the lives of 70 cancer patients inside the hospital were seriously threatened.