Israel-Hamas war: Gaza death toll mounts to 17,770 as heavy fighting continues

WION Web Team
Tel AvivEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Dec 10, 2023, 12:51 AM IST
main img

Israel-Hamas war: Dec 10 updates Photograph:(Agencies)

Israel-Hamas war: With mounting civilian death toll and absence of prospect for ceasefire, the aid groups have warned of "apocalyptic" humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip.

The death toll in Gaza Strip touched 17,700 on Saturday (Dec 9), according to Hamas-run health ministry as Israel continued to bombard targets in the blockaded Palestinian enclave, Aid groups have said that Gaza faces an "apocalyptic" humanitarian situation and is at the brink of being overwhelmed by starvation.

Earlier, the United States vetoed a UN Security Council resolution that would have called for a ceasefire on Friday. Washington cited the absence of plan for return of Israelis held hostage in Gaza since October 7 as one of the reasons behind its opposition. But its veto was strongly condemned by the Palestinian Authority and Hamas, as well as humanitarian groups. 

Mahmoud Abbas, the president of the Palestinian Authority, said the US veto in the UNSC made it complicit in Israel’s "genocide, ethnic cleansing and war crimes" against Palestinians, Reuters reported.

Jaishankar dials Palestinian PM

Meanwhile, India's Minister for External Affairs (MEA) Dr S. Jaishankar spoke to the Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh on the evening of Dec 9. 

"Spoke to Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh this evening," Jaishankar wrote on X, formerly Twitter. 

"He expressed deep concern on the situation in both Gaza and the West Bank. Reiterated India’s long-standing position on Palestine. Agreed to remain in touch," Jaishankar added. 

India supports a two-state solution as an eventual resolution to the conflict between Israel and Palestine, with an independent Palestine and Israel existing side by side. 

As Israel continued to pound Gaza with air strikes, the Hamas ministry said 71 dead had arrived at Al-Aqsa hospital in Deir al-Balah alone over 24 hours, and 62 at Nasser hospital in the southern city of Khan Yunis. 

Israel has vowed to eradicate Hamas after its unprecedented attacks on October 7, when the men owing allegiance to Hamas broke through Gaza's border with Israel to kill about 1,200 Israelis and seize hostages, 138 of whom remain captive, according to Israel.

(With inputs from agencies)

Mukul Sharma

Mukul Sharma is a New-Delhi based multimedia journalist covering geopolitical developments in the South Asia region. His exclusive reports for WION on Afghan women's plight under Taliban rule have been widely read. Deeply interested in the affairs related to contested peace in Afghanistan and Pakistani establishment, Mukul can be found cycling or running more than a few miles in New Delhi on less busy mornings, or reading some correspondent’s reflections of a place they reported from. He posts on X @mukuljrsharma

