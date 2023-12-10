Israel-Hamas war: Gaza death toll mounts to 17,770 as heavy fighting continues

The death toll in Gaza Strip touched 17,700 on Saturday (Dec 9), according to Hamas-run health ministry as Israel continued to bombard targets in the blockaded Palestinian enclave, Aid groups have said that Gaza faces an "apocalyptic" humanitarian situation and is at the brink of being overwhelmed by starvation.

Earlier, the United States vetoed a UN Security Council resolution that would have called for a ceasefire on Friday. Washington cited the absence of plan for return of Israelis held hostage in Gaza since October 7 as one of the reasons behind its opposition. But its veto was strongly condemned by the Palestinian Authority and Hamas, as well as humanitarian groups.

Mahmoud Abbas, the president of the Palestinian Authority, said the US veto in the UNSC made it complicit in Israel’s "genocide, ethnic cleansing and war crimes" against Palestinians, Reuters reported.

Jaishankar dials Palestinian PM

Meanwhile, India's Minister for External Affairs (MEA) Dr S. Jaishankar spoke to the Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh on the evening of Dec 9.

"Spoke to Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh this evening," Jaishankar wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"He expressed deep concern on the situation in both Gaza and the West Bank. Reiterated India’s long-standing position on Palestine. Agreed to remain in touch," Jaishankar added.

India supports a two-state solution as an eventual resolution to the conflict between Israel and Palestine, with an independent Palestine and Israel existing side by side.

As Israel continued to pound Gaza with air strikes, the Hamas ministry said 71 dead had arrived at Al-Aqsa hospital in Deir al-Balah alone over 24 hours, and 62 at Nasser hospital in the southern city of Khan Yunis.

Israel has vowed to eradicate Hamas after its unprecedented attacks on October 7, when the men owing allegiance to Hamas broke through Gaza's border with Israel to kill about 1,200 Israelis and seize hostages, 138 of whom remain captive, according to Israel.