Israel envoy accuses UN of having 'blood on its hands' over Iran meet

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan on Sunday (Oct 15) slammed some of its officials on X, and "severed ties" with those who shook hands with an Iranian minister.

The United Nations was accused by him of "living under a rock" and having "blood on its hands". "The UN's support for and legitimization of genocidal terrorists is a threat to civilization!" Ambassador Erdan wrote in one of his posts.

The ambassador was apparently miffed by a post shared by Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Co-ordinator Martin Griffiths. "The specter of death is hanging over #Gaza. With no water, no power, no food and no medicine, thousands will die. Plain and simple," Griffiths had posted. Thousands of Israelis were murdered and maimed in the Hamas Nazi’s barbaric terror attack. And tens of thousands more will be massacred in the future if this savage terror group is not obliterated.



Have you been living under a rock? Your double standards truly know no bounds…… https://t.co/JQWQ34qv1I — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) October 15, 2023 × The comment reflected the stance of the United Nations on a warning issued by Israel to the people living in North Gaza, asking them to move south ahead of an expected ground attack by the Israeli forces.

"Have you been living under a rock? Your double standards truly know no bounds," wrote Ambassador Erdan, in his post.

"Where was your outcry when Hamas funnelled all UN funds to dig terror tunnels and manufacture rockets targeting Israeli civilians? When Hamas diverted every resource -- water, energy, civilian infrastructure -- from the Gazan population, to their terror capabilities? Why have you never condemned this publicly?!" he stated. @Twennesland, don’t forget to wash the blood of Israeli babies off your hands after that handshake.



Today (!!!), senior UN official, Tor Wennesland not only met with the Iranian regime’s FM, but didn’t even bother condemning Iran for its role in the massacre of Israeli women and… pic.twitter.com/EiFRcEZuLJ — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) October 14, 2023 × "Your voluntary blindness to the facts played a pivotal role in the creation of the terror machine that Gaza is today. UN officials have zero credibility or legitimacy to reprimand the country at the forefront of the war on terror! While we try to rescue the hostages. Shame on you!" he added.

UN officials shake hands with Iran's finance minister

The ambassador then responded to a photo of United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland, who was clicked shaking hands with Iran's finance minister.

In a withering comment, Ambassador Erdan said that Wennesland should not "forget to wash the blood of Israeli babies off your hands after that handshake".

WATCH | Israel-Palestine War stumps Palestinian tech sector "Today (!!!), senior UN official, Tor Wennesland not only met with the Iranian regime's FM, but didn't even bother condemning Iran for its role in the massacre of Israeli women and children," posted Ambassador Erdan.

"It's no secret that Hamas terrorists are openly praising Iran for funding, arming, and training them. At the VERY SAME TIME, Iran's leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, openly called on the Muslim world to expand the attack on Israel," he stated. The United Nations officials are yet to respond.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.