Israel bombed dozen Iranian ships carrying oil to Syria in last 2 years: Report

A report has revealed that Israel has bombed at least a dozen Syria-bound ships in the last two years, most of which have been carrying Iranian oil.

The report by the Wall Street Journal said the attacks included deploying water mines in the Red Sea and some of these assaults blocked Iranian move to send weaponry to Syria.

Watch |

The oil supplies were targetted over concerns "that petroleum profits are funding extremism in the Middle East," it said.

None of the tankers sank, but the strikes forced two tankers to return back to Iranian ports.

Also read | Israeli jets escort US B-52 bombers amid Iran tensions

Israel has neither confirmed nor denied the report so far.

The revelations come amid two recent tanker attacks in the region and could further deteriorate ties between the arch-nemesis.

