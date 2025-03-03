On October 7, 2023, the Hamas terrorists launched an unprecedented surprise attack on southern Israel and killed over 1200 civilians and troops and took many hostages. Israel retaliated, starting a conflict that has been going on since. And now, a ceasefire deal is ongoing in phases where prisoners and hostages are being swapped.

Advertisment

In the latest, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have taken the liberty to take a dig at Hamas and other enemies on social media. This comes on a day when Hollywood's biggest award night, the Oscars, revealed winners in the world of art and cinema.

Also read: Israel halts Gaza aid, demands new ceasefire terms

The Israeli military announced their version of the Oscars; the list included Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei, Hamas for their underground tunnels, and more. Just like the Academy Awards has categories 'Best Actor', 'Best Cinematography', 'Best Production Design' and more, the IDF has curated a list too. The list features Hamas as well as targets journalists reporting from the ground in the war-torn region.

Advertisment

'Our take on this award season🏆'

Best Production Design - UNRWA's humanitarian areas as terror cells

Best Director - Iran, for their establishing terrorist proxies

Advertisment

Best Cinematography - Al Jazeera and their camera crew

Best Actors - Terrorists in their role as civilians

Our take on this award season🏆 pic.twitter.com/wbYCHkjo8o — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 2, 2025

The pictures in the post highlighted the underground tunnel in the Gaza Strip used by Hamas. The Israeli military has nicknamed 'Gaza metro', as it stretches across the city. It's a network that is approximately 500 kilometres long; it is used as a base, a storage vault for armament, and a shelter for hostages.

IDF has awarded the 'Best Director' title to Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei for 'establishing terrorist proxies'.



In the latest update on the truce, the exchange between Israel and Hamas has halted after the first phase which concluded on March 1, there's no update on the second phase as yet.