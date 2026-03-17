/Islandwide blackout in Cuba deepens energy crisis for 11 million residents as power grid collapses again

Officials in Cuba reported a nationwide blackout on Monday (March 17) affecting the island’s population of around 11 million people, highlighting the country’s worsening energy and economic crises as its power grid continues to deteriorate. Cuba’s Ministry of Energy and Mines said on X that there had been a ‘complete disconnection’ of the national electrical system. Authorities added that they were investigating the cause and noted that none of the power units operating at the time had reported technical failures.

Lazaro Guerra, the ministry’s electricity director, said late on Monday that crews were working to restart several thermoelectric plants, which are essential for restoring electricity across the country. “It must be done gradually to avoid setbacks,” he said. “Because systems, when very weak, are more susceptible to failure.” As darkness spread across Havana, many residents relied on candles while families tried to cope with the sudden loss of power. “We have to prepare a mattress for the girls here so that they can sleep here because we have no choice,” said Yuneici Cecilia Riviaux, as she motioned to an open door. “I don’t have a rechargeable fan or a generator.”

This marks the third major blackout in Cuba in the last four months. By Monday night, state-run media reported that electricity had been restored to about 5% of Havana residents, roughly 42,000 customers, as well as several hospitals around the island. Officials said the communications sector would be the next priority, though they warned that the limited circuits restored so far could fail again.

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Cuba’s aging power grid has deteriorated significantly in recent years, causing frequent daily outages and occasional nationwide blackouts. The government has also blamed its energy problems on the U.S. energy blockade. In January, US President Donald Trump warned that tariffs could be imposed on any country supplying oil to Cuba. The Trump administration has demanded that Cuba release political prisoners and move toward political and economic reforms in exchange for easing sanctions. Trump has also floated the possibility of what he called a “friendly takeover of Cuba.”

Speaking on Monday, he said he believes he may have the “honour of taking Cuba.”

“I mean, whether I free it, take it. I think I could do anything I want with it,” Trump said about Cuba, calling it a “very weakened nation.” According to a US official and a source familiar with discussions between Washington and Havana, the Trump administration is also pushing for Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel to step down as negotiations over the country’s future continue.