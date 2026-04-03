/Is Iran’s military really ‘decimated’? Report claims US intel suggests otherwise

Recent US intelligence has reportedly suggested that about half of Iran’s missile launchers and thousands of one-way attack drones still remain intact despite US and Israeli strikes on the Islamic Republic over the last five weeks. The report comes amid repeated claims by US President Donald Trump, who said that Tehran’s attacking capability has been significantly reduced by US-Israeli attacks, which began on February 28. This comes as hostilities in West Asia continue to escalate, with strikes now targeting civilian infrastructure.

According to a CNN report, citing people familiar with the intel, the US intelligence assessment may include launchers that remain inaccessible, like those buried underground by strikes but not destroyed yet.

“They are still very much poised to wreak absolute havoc throughout the entire region,” one of the sources said of Iran.

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The intel also suggested that a large percentage of Iran’s coastal defence cruise missiles were intact. These missiles are believed to be allowing it to maintain its threat over the maritime traffic in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. While the US has not been focusing its air strikes on coastal military assets, they have been targeting ships.

The intel contradicts the remarks made by Trump, who said that Iran is “getting decimated”. During his address to the nation on Wednesday (Apr 1), the US president said that Tehran’s “ability to launch missiles and drones is dramatically curtailed, and their weapons factories and rocket launchers are being blown to pieces, very few of them left.”

US Central Command said that the American military has struck more than 12,300 targets inside Iran as of Wednesday. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has claimed that Iran attacks have dropped by 90 per cent, not giving details on what has been destroyed.

During a press briefing on March 19, Hegseth said that “ballistic missile attacks against our forces, down 90 per cent since the start of the conflict, same with one-way attack UAVs, think kamikaze drones, down 90 per cent.”

What did Trump administration say?

In response to the report, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said that “anonymous sources desperately want to attack President Trump and demean the incredible work of our United States Military in achieving the goals of Operation Epic Fury.” She added that Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks are down 90 per cent, with their navy “wiped out” and two-thirds of their production facilities “damaged or destroyed.”

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell called the CNN report “completely wrong.” He added that the US military has “delivered a crippling series of blows to the Iranian regime”.

“We are far ahead of schedule on accomplishing our military objectives: destroy Iran’s missile arsenal, annihilate their Navy, destroy their terrorist proxies, and ensure Iran can never obtain a nuclear weapon,” Parnell said.