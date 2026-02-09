/Iron Lady softens tone: Japan's Takaichi says open to dialogue with China

After her landslide victory in snap general elections, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Monday (Feb 09) that she is open to dialogue with China, if the exchange happens in a calm environment and with appropriate methods. Takaichi triggered a diplomatic standoff with China in November with her sharp comments on Taiwan.

"Our nation is open to various dialogues with China. We already have exchanges of views. We will continue the exchanges of views. But we will deal with them in calm and appropriate ways," Takaichi told a news conference a day after winning an election landslide.

On Sunday, Takaichi secured a landslide victory in a snap general election on the Japan First agenda with her Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) clinching 316 seats in the 465-member lower house, marking the party's best-ever performance.

Her victory is looked at as a public endorsement of her policies, such as a strong emphasis on national security and proactive government spending. She was often referred to as Japan's "Iron Lady" due to her hawkish stance on countering China.

In November, her comments on Taiwan sparked tensions between Beijing and Tokyo. The Japanese prime minister stated that if China were to use warships and military force against Taiwan, it would "undoubtedly become a survival-threatening situation" for Japan.

Takachi's proposed plan includes raising defence spending to 2 per cent of GDP and completing a five-year plan to bolster the Self-Defence Forces (SDF), along with amending Article 9 of the constitution to allow Japan to raise a formal standing military and acquire long-range striking capabilities.

She also vowed to defend Japan's territory, territorial waters and airspace and pledged to strengthen the country's defences and intelligence capacity.

"No one will come to the aid of a nation that lacks the resolve to defend itself with its own hands. We will steadfastly protect our nation's peace and independence, our territory, territorial waters, airspace, and the lives and safety of our citizens," Takaichi said.

"We will also enhance intelligence capabilities. We will strengthen our national intelligence analysis capabilities, prevent crises, and establish a system to strategically protect our national interests," she added.