/IRGC Navy chief Alireza Tangsiri, who controlled Strait of Hormuz, killed: Israeli media reports

The chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy, Alireza Tangsiri, was killed in an Israeli strike in Bandar Abbas, according to reports citing Israeli officials. He was responsible for the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, that has triggered a global energy crisis amid the war in West Asia. It was not clear whether the US or Israel carried out the strike that killed him, or under what circumstances.

Tangsiri has been a key figure in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and has led the Navy since August 2018. In recent weeks, he had taken an aggressive stance amid the war in the Gulf, especially related to the Strait of Hormuz.

Last week, he threatened to retaliate against US targets in the region, warning civilians and workers to stay away.

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“Our list of targets is updated. Oil facilities associated with America are now on par with American bases and will come under fire with full force,” he had said.

The US has repeatedly targeted Iran’s naval capabilities. It is believed that the American forces have struck about 100 vessels used by the Iranian Navy and IRGC.

Amid the increasing hostilities, Iran has shut down the Strait of Hormuz, warning that any vessel belonging to its enemies or those who aid them could be targeted and set on fire, with several oil tankers and ships being hit in recent days. The Strait of Hormuz is the only maritime outlet for ports located in the Persian Gulf. Its blockage has significantly affected global energy supply, triggering a sharp rise in oil prices.