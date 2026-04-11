/Iraqi parliament elects Nizar Amidi as new President amid war fallout

Nizar Mohammed Saeed Amidi was elected as the President of the Republic of Iraq by Iraqi parliament on Saturday. A statement released by the Parliament's Media Office read, " Parliament voted to elect Nizar Amidi as President of the Republic of Iraq with 227 votes."

“The second candidate, MP Muthanna Amin Nader, received 15 votes. Seven ballots were invalid,” added the statement.

More than two months past the constitutional deadline, the Iraqi parliament voted to elect the president. Constitutionally the president should be elected within 30 days after the first session held by a newly elected parliament.

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No candidate secured the required two-thirds majority in the first round of voting Saturday.

However, Amidi was leading with 208 votes in the first round, which is far more than the other 15 candidates could garner. Notably, the second candidate — Muthanna Amin Nader, a parliamentarian from the Kurdistan Islamic Union block could garner only 17 votes.

This forced the parliament to conduct a second round of vote, where the winner could be declared by a simple plurality of votes. Amidi, this time secured 227 votes, while Nader again received only 15 votes.

The newly elected president has 15 days to task the nominee of the largest parliamentary bloc with forming a government and assuming the position of prime minister, reported AP.