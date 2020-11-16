Iraq carries out 21 death sentences in one day: Report

Iraq on Monday executed 21 people who were convicted on terrorism charges at the notorious Nasiriyah prison, medical and police sources said.

The people who were executed were convicted under a 2005 Counter-Terrorism Law, but details were not provided on the specific crimes they committed.

The execution was carried out in Nasiriyah prison in Dhi Qar province, the only one in the country that conducts capital punishment.

The prison was earlier used to hang ex-officials of the Saddam Hussein regime.

However, Saddam himself was executed at this prison in December 2006 after the US and its allies toppled his government in 2003.

Following the victory over terror group Islamic State in late 2017, Iraq has handed death sentence to hundreds of its own citizens for their allegiance to the jihadist group.

However, only a handful of people among these were executed as the death sentence must be approved by the country's president.

Police sources confirmed to news agency AFP that President Barham Saleh had approved Monday's executions.

Iraq ranks fifth among nations that carry out death punishment, according to Amnesty International, which said the country conducted 100 executions in 2019.

