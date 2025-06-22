/Iran warns of escalation, launches 19th wave of Operation 'True Promise 3' against Israel

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Saturday (Jun 21) announced that they have launched yet another wave of attacks on Israel—its 19th since June 13—escalating the already volatile military confrontation with Tel Aviv. This 19th phase of "Operation True Promise 3," as per reports, includes swarms of suicide drones aimed at "strategic targets" in both northern and southern Israel.

Israel's Dimona nuclear facility 'legitimate target': Iran

Confirming the 19th wave of its True Promise 3 campaign, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that the latest wave would include a large number of drones that would target northern and southern Israel. Speaking to Al Jazeera, a senior Iranian official warned that Tehran could now consider Israel's Dimona nuclear facility a “legitimate target” if the war enters what he ominously described as the next stage.

The official noted that Iran has already wrought significant damage on Israel and accused Tel Aviv of hiding the extent of its losses. He also said that Tehran was yet to use its most advanced missiles. "We have yet to deploy our most advanced missiles—but we will, without a doubt," he warned.

The official, as per the report, claimed that Tehran's current strategy was to bleed out Israel's missile defense systems. "We have detailed intelligence on their air defence capacity and are systematically wearing it down," he said.

In the statement issued before the US launched a direct attack on Iran's nuclear sites, the official had also warned the US against getting involved, claiming that for Iran, targeting US bases in the region would be "easier than hitting Israel's heartland".