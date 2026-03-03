/Iran accuses Israel of trying to expand the scope of war

On the 4th day of war, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei warned that Israel wants to drag West Asia and beyond. In a press conference on Tuesday, held in a damaged “Shahid Mahallati” School in Tehran, Baghaei said that Israel undoubtedly wants to abuse the situation and expand the scope of war. In response to a question about the European countries' reaction to these strikes, he said, “Any such act against Iran would be regarded as complicity with the aggressor; it would be regarded as an act of war against Iran.”

“Defensive is synonymous with offensive, doesn’t make sense, do they want to deprive Iran of its capability and capacity to fight back against aggressors, that would be a shame if these countries take sides with the aggressors, they have already done enough against Iran," said Esmaeil Baghaei as reported by the West Asia News Agency.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Baghaei said that Iran has warned about the “inaction and indifference” of the international community. “The world saw genocide and took no action; it witnessed aggression against neighbouring countries and did not respond. We have repeatedly cried out and warned that if the world – especially countries that claim to uphold the rule of law and have played a fundamental role in shaping the international normative system and the UN Charter – does not act, the fire of lawlessness and rebellion will engulf all countries,” said Baghaei.

In response to a question about contradictory reports of the U.S. requesting to end the war, he said, "At present, our capabilities and attention are solely focused on defending the country." He continued the war with the US, and Israel will end only “when the aggression stops.” He accused the US of spreading contradictory messages.

US President Donald Trump has ruled out talks with Iran, claiming in a social media post that Iran had asked for talks after the US-Israeli attacks had started. On the other hand, Iran's ambassador to the UN in Geneva has cast a doubt on the prospect of negotiations with the US: “For the time being, we are very doubtful about the usefulness of negotiation.”