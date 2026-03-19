/Iran war: Two commercial ships struck by projectiles off the coasts of Qatar, UAE

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) on Thursday said two commercial ships were struck by projectiles off the coasts of Qatar and the United Arab Emirates overnight. One of the vessel that was hit by an “unknown projectile” some 4NM east of Ras Laffan, Qatar. No casualty was reported.

While the second ship hit some 11NM east of Khawr Fakkan, caught fire but no casualties were reported, the UKMTO said.

After US and Israel attacked Iran, Tehran closed the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway that connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman. Commercial ships are facing great problem crossing the strait that sees 20% of the world’s oil and gas transits.

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Crude oil prices skyrocket

This has led rise in crude oil prices. On Thursday, Brent crude prices surged more than 4 per cent to USD 112.17 per barrel. This comes after Israel struck an Iranian gas field and Iran retaliated by targeting a key fuel hub in Qatar.

On Wednesday night Iran launched retaliatory strikes on Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City, one of the world's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, after Israeli hit the South Pars gas field.

Extensive damage was caused to Ras Laffan Industrial City in the attack, said Qatar's defence ministry. This was the second attack in the last 12 hours at the facility, raising security concerns around key global energy assets.