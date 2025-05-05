Iran has unveiled a "game changer" missile called 'Qassem Basir'. The missile, as per the nation, renders anti-ballistic missile systems like US-made THAAD and Patriot obsolete.

The missile boasts an over 1,200-kilometre range and can cover all of Israeli territory, stated the Iran Military on X.

Reports of Qassem Basir come as Iran continues to be embroiled in a conflict with Israel, with Tehran backing Yemen's Houthi rebels.

Here's all you need to know about Iran's Qassem Basir.

What is Qassem Basir?

Qassem Basir is Iran's latest missile that has a number of features, which, as per Tehran, "renders THAAD & other anti-ballistic systems obsolete".

The "battle-proven" missile was developed through experience from Operation True Promise 1 and 2, said the Iranian military on X.

Operation True Promise is the codename for Iran's 13 April 2024 air attack on Israel. The strike was supposed to be a retaliatory action for the attack on Iran's consulate in Syria on April 1 – for which Tehran held Tel Aviv responsible. However, Israel claims that 99 per cent of the around 300 missiles were destroyed in the sky.



Meanwhile, Operation True Promise 2 refers to Iran's 1 October 2024 strike on Israel – 200 ballistic missiles were launched in what was the largest attack during the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict.

Qassem Basir missile features

The missile boasts "advanced stealth technology". It has a carbon fibre body, which makes it lighter, faster and radar-absorbent. Furthermore, its "cutting-edge" guidance system can evade radar detections.

It also has a "Satellite-Guided Interception Failure"; this, as per Iranian military, means that even space-based defence systems cannot track its warhead. Qassem Basir, as per the X post, also has the very low interception rate of five per cent and "Only 5 out of 200 missiles could be stopped in combat scenarios".

Iran Unveils a Game-Changer: The "Qassem Basir" Missile



Key Features:



. Renders THAAD & Other Anti-Ballistic Systems Obsolete



. Advanced Stealth Technology: Carbon fiber body + cutting-edge guidance system evades radar detection



The missile also boasts "zero deviation (not even one metre)", that too without relying on a GPS system.

Iranian Defence Minister General Aziz Nasirzadeh on national TV said that the new missile would have better manoeuvrability compared to previous missile systems.

Warning Israel ally US, Nasirzadeh said, "If we are attacked, or a war is imposed on us, we will respond with might."

"We will attack their interests and their bases, and we will not be reluctant and will not see any limits in this regard," General Nasirzadeh underscored.

He added, as reported by Tehran Times, "We are not enemies of our neighbouring countries, and they are our brothers, but American bases on their soil will be our targets."