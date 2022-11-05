Iran tests satellite-carrying rocket

In a development sure to make the US unhappy, Iran's Revolutionary Guards tested a new satellite-launching rocket on Saturday (November 5). Images shown on state media depicted the Ghaem 100 satellite carrier taking off. The location was not specified.

The US fears that long-range ballistic technology used to put satellites into orbit can also be used to launch nuclear warheads. Iran regularly denies having such intention.

Watch | Iran admits sending drones to Moscow before Russia-Ukraine War started

State news agency, IRNA reported that the operation successfully tested the first sub-orbital stage of the satellite carrier with a solid-fuelled engine. The report added that the Ghaem 100, Iran's first three-stage launch vehicle, will be able to place satellites weighing 80 kg (176 lb) in an orbit of 500 km (310 miles) from the earth's surface.

Iran has one of the biggest missile programmes in the Middle East. It has had several failed satellite launches in thepast few years. These were blamed on technical issues.

Also Read | Iran finally admits it provided drones to Russia, but resolutely denies supplying missiles

A UN resolution in 2015 called on Iran to refrain for up to eight years from work on ballistic missiles designed to deliver nuclear weapons following an agreement with six world powers.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE