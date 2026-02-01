/Iran slams ‘contrived media war’, confirms US talks as Trump warns ‘we’ll see what happens’ with USS Abraham Lincoln

Iran’s top security official on Saturday (Jan 31) said that progress has been made toward negotiations with the United States, even as senior military leaders warned Washington against launching any strikes on Iranian targets.

What did Iran say about talks with the US?

Ali Larijani, head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said that despite the "hype of the contrived media war, structural arrangements for negotiations are progressing". He made the remarks a day after holding talks in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump confirms dialogue

Later in the day, US President Donald Trump also confirmed that discussions were underway, even as he kept the threat of force firmly on the table. "(Iran is) talking to us, and we'll see if we can do something, otherwise we'll see what happens," Trump told Fox News while reiterating ominously, "We have a big fleet heading out there."

"They are negotiating," he added.

The United States has deployed warships led by the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier off Iran’s shores, following Trump’s threats of intervention after Tehran’s violent crackdown on anti-government protests.

Tehran pushes de-escalation

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian struck a more conciliatory tone, warning that a broader conflict would hurt both sides.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has never sought war, and in no way seeks war,” he said during a phone call with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, according to Iranian state media. “A war would be in the interest of neither Iran, nor the United States, nor the region.”

Military warnings remain

Despite the diplomatic signals, Iran’s military leadership has issued blunt warnings. Army chief Amir Hatami has warned America that Iranian forces were at "full defensive and military readiness" and warned the US and Israel against any attack.

"If the enemy makes a mistake, without a doubt it will endanger its own security, the security of the region, and the security of the Zionist regime," Hatami said, adding that Iran’s nuclear technology "cannot be eliminated".