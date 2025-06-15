/Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claim Israel warplane fuelling sites targeted

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said early Sunday that the country’s missiles and drones struck fighter jet fuel production facilities and sites used by Israeli warplanes for refuelling, as the two rival nations launched attacks on each other for a second day.

“Installations producing fuel for fighter planes and the (Israeli) regime’s energy supply centres were targeted by a multitude of drones and missiles,” the Guards said in a statement.

“The Iranian armed forces’ offensive operations will continue more fiercely and more broadly if the depravity and attacks (against Iran) continue.”

Meanwhile, Israel launched several attacks on Iran’s energy sector, marking a significant escalation in its assault.

Israel struck the Sharan oil facility in Iran’s capital, Tehran, where a fire was raging at the time of filing of this report.

Sharan assumes importance as it is a major oil storage and distribution hub near Iran’s capital, Tehran, which is home to over nine 9 million people.

Its location makes it strategically important for supplying refined products to the country’s most populous region and vital industries. The facility reportedly holds several million barrels of oil, making it one of Iran’s key fuel storage sites, though not the largest crude.

Sharan’s proximity to Tehran and key transportation networks makes it important and critical for ensuring fuel supply security in the capital and surrounding urban areas, especially during disruptions or crises.

Meanwhile, Tehran is readying itself for a prolonged confrontation, and will step up its attacks, reported Al Jazeera, citing a senior Iranian security official.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that Iran did not start the war, but would determine its end.

The conflict is Netanyahu’s war and its outcome would be the destruction of the Israeli regime, the official said.

The US President Donald Trump needs to decide whether to waste American taxpayers’ money on Netanyahu’s ambitions, he summed up.