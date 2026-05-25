/Iran rejects claims of Hormuz transit toll, says ships are paying for navigation and environmental protection services

Iran, on Monday (May 25), denied imposing transit tolls on ships passing through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, saying the charges being collected were instead linked to “navigational services” and environmental protection measures in the region. Speaking during a weekly press briefing, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said the fees were related to maritime support services provided in and around the Strait of Hormuz, the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

“The services that are provided — navigational services in addition to the measures necessary to protect the environment of the Strait of Hormuz, the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman — require the collection of certain fees,” Baqaei said. His remarks came after reports suggested that Iran had begun seeking payments from some commercial vessels transiting through the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating regional tensions and growing disruptions to maritime trade.

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A Reuters investigation published earlier this month claimed that Iran had tightened control over the crucial waterway through island checkpoints, increased military screening and regulated shipping routes. The report also alleged that some vessels were being asked to pay charges tied to security and navigation-related services. The developments have raised alarm in global energy markets because the Strait of Hormuz handles nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas shipments. Analysts warn that any disruption, restriction or increase in transit-related costs along the route could push up fuel prices and strain global supply chains.