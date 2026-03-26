/Iran preparing for a possible US operation on Kharg Island? What we know

Iran has reportedly been preparing for a possible US military operation to take control of the Kharg Island, the Islamic Republic’s key oil export terminal located in the northern Persian Gulf. This comes amid reports suggesting that US President Donald Trump’s administration is considering seizing the tiny island in the northeastern Persian Gulf.

According to a CNN report, the United States is weighing using US troops on Kharg Island as leverage over Iran to pressure it to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, it added that Iran has been laying traps and moving additional military personnel and air defences to the island for a possible US operation.

Although US officials have suggested that any such US ground campaign would carry significant risks, including a higher number of American casualties. The outlet added that Iranian have moved additional shoulder-fired, surface-to-air guided missile systems known as MANPADs there in recent weeks.

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Iran is also laying traps, including anti-personnel and anti-armour mines around the island, the report added, citing sources.

Recent US airstrikes have already targeted military infrastructure on Kharg, reportedly damaging storage sites and defensive systems. Still, the threat environment remains significant.

On Wednesday (Mar 25), Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf issued a stark warning, saying Tehran has received intelligence suggesting that adversaries may be planning to seize one of Iran’s islands with backing from a regional country.

“Based on some data, Iran's enemies, with the support of one of the regional countries, are preparing to occupy one of the Iranian islands. All enemy movements are under the full surveillance of our armed forces. If they step out of line, all the vital infrastructure of that regional country will, without restriction, become the target of relentless attacks,” he said in a post on X.

Earlier on March 13, the US forces struck Kharg Island. Despite being only a few kilometres long, it serves as the backbone of Iran’s oil export infrastructure, with nearly 85-90 per cent of the country’s crude exports passing through the terminal on this island before being shipped to global markets.

Trump had said that the US was striking military targets on Iran’s “crown jewel”. He added that “for reasons of decency”, he did not “wipe out” the oil infrastructure on the island. He further warned that he would reconsider his decision if Iran interfered with the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.