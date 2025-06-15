Iran-Israel war | 'Leave immediately': US issues fresh security alert for its citizens in Iran

As the tensions rise between Iran and Israel, US has issued a fresh security alert for its citizens in Iran.

In a statement issued, it said, “US citizens should not travel to Iran for any reason and should depart Iran immediately if they are there. US citizens who are unable to depart Iran should be prepared to shelter in place for extended periods.US citizens in Iran face serious, increasing dangers due to rising regional tensions. The US government does not have diplomatic or consular relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.The Swiss government, acting through its Embassy in Tehran, serves as the protecting power for United States interests in Iran.”

“As of Saturday, June 14, Iran airspace remains closed.U.S. citizens seeking to depart Iran by air should confirm travel plans with their airlines.”

For US citizens seeking to depart Iran by land via the Armenian border:

As of Saturday, June 14, the land border with Armenia (Agarak) is open.

For US citizens seeking to depart Iran by land via the Turkish borders:

As of Saturday, June 14, the Turkish government reports that land borders with Türkiye (Gürbulak, Kapiköy, Esendere) are open. However, the Iranian government may restrict non-Türkiye nationals crossing this border. Onward flights from eastern Türkiye are reported to have limited availability.

For US citizens seeking to depart Iran by land via the Azerbaijan border:

Azerbaijan’s land borders remain closed, but U.S. citizens may be able to enter Azerbaijan at the Astara border crossing on June 15 with special authorization.US citizens need approval from the Government of Azerbaijan before going to the border.US Embassy Baku must facilitate this.US citizens that plan to request entry into Azerbaijan should send personal details (name, date of birth, passport information) and a photograph of their passport biodata page to the US Embassy Baku American Citizens Services Unit atBakuACS@state.gov.