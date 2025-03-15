Iran is using an app called 'Nazer' to track women without the "mandatory" headscarves in public. Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on the Islamic Republic of Iran reported it on Friday (March 14). The organisation had previously said that Iran's theocracy was the reason behind "physical violence" post Mahsa Amini death.

The United Nations (UN) released a report saying that Iran is relying upon electronic surveillance as it is deploying "aerial drone surveillance" to monitor women.

At Tehran's Amirkabir University, authorities have deployed facial recognition cameras and software to find out who is not wearing the hijab.

"Users may add the location, date, time and the licence plate number of the vehicle in which the alleged mandatory hijab infraction occurred, which then 'flags' the vehicle online, alerting the police," the Islamic Republic of Iran report said.

The women who refused to accept the radical laws of the country and denies covering themselves get arrested, beaten and even raped in custody.

"Two-and-a-half years after the protests began in September 2022, women and girls in Iran continue to face systematic discrimination, in law and in practice, that permeates all aspects of their lives, particularly with respect to the enforcement of the mandatory hijab," the report said.

"The state is increasingly reliant on state-sponsored vigilantism in an apparent effort to enlist businesses and private individuals in hijab compliance, portraying it as a civic responsibility," it added.

