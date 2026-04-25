/Iran fumes, calls US naval blockade 'banditry and piracy', threatens action by its 'powerful forces'

Amid United States president saying the the naval blockade of Strait of Hormuz will continue, Iran on Saturday (April 25) said it will respond if the blockade of Iranian ports continue. The Iranian military called the move by US “banditry” and “piracy.”

"The invading US military continues blockading, banditry, and piracy in the region, they should be certain that they will face a response from Iran's powerful armed forces," read the statement released by state-run media outlet IRIB.

"We are ready and determined, while monitoring the behaviour and movements of enemies," it further read.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Friday said that American forces would maintain a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz “for as long as it takes.”

The naval blockade by US IS in response to Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for global energy supplies.

Araghchi meets Pakistani Prime Minister

Meanwhile, United States and Iran are taking steps to resume peace talks. Steve Witkoff, a U.S. special envoy, and Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law, will be travelling to Islamabad, Pakistan on Saturday for negotiations, Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, said on Friday.

While Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is in Pakistan, where he is holding a meeting with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.