/Iran executes three people convicted of killing cops amid anti-government protests

Iran has executed three individuals convicted of killing police officers and allegedly launching operations in support of the United States and Israel during unrest earlier this year, according to the judiciary. The executions come amid the ongoing war involving the country enters its 20th day. Authorities stated that those executed were responsible for the deaths of two law enforcement personnel.



“Three individuals convicted in the Dey [January] unrest, on charges of murder and operational actions in favour of the Zionist regime and the United States, were hanged this morning,” the judiciary’s Mizan Online website stated on Thursday.



Officials reported that 3,117 people were killed during the anti-government protests that began in late December. They rejected claims by the United Nations and international human rights groups, which alleged that state forces were responsible for most of the deaths, particularly on January 8 and 9.

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US-based Human Rights Activists confirm 6,872 deaths

In February, before the conflict, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said it had confirmed 6,872 deaths and was examining over 11,000 additional cases. A UN special rapporteur suggested the actual toll could exceed 20,000, noting that information has been slow to emerge due to strict internet restrictions imposed by the state.



Previously, Sweden’s foreign minister claimed that Iran executed a Swedish citizen after the announcement by Iranian officials that they had carried out capital punishment for an alleged Israeli spy. Iranian authorities on Wednesday announced arrests of hundreds more people across the country, and launched operations to counter what they labelled as “traitors” aligned with the interests of the US and Israel.

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