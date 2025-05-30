/Iran Envoy Dr Iraj Elahi calls India a close friend; welcomes ceasefire with Pakistan

Iran's Ambassador to India, Dr Iraj Elahi, dubbed India a 'close friend' of his country and said that he welcomed the recent announcement of a ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan. Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal about the Pahalgam terror attack, Ambassador Elahi said, ''India as a rising power needs stability and peace...happy that tensions have reduced'.

The ambassador spoke on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony of the renovated Iranology hall of the Department of Persian, Jamia Millia Islamia. The renovation has been supported by Iran Culture House and the Iran Embassy.

The ambassador pointed to a 'deep, cultural, civilisational connection' between the two countries. He also spoke about the three missing Indians and said the Iranian Foreign Ministry and Indian Embassy in Iran were in touch and the focus will be to 'send them back' soon.

Read the full interview here:

WION: How do you see India-Iran ties?

Dr Iraj Elahi: Iran and India have deep, ancient cultural and civilisational connections. But it is not enough. We need to study this and promote this connection and improve the educational and training facility regarding Iranology. In this regard, with the partnership and cooperation of the Vice Chancellor Jamia Millia Islamia, opened a hall by the name of Iranology hall, which is supposed to be in service of all Indian students and Indian professors, those who are keen to study and do research about Iran.

WION: We have seen reports of three Indian nationals missing in Iran. Any update?

Dr Iraj Elahi: You know, in fact, we, as Iranians, were not aware of this incident, unfortunately. According to the reports which were released in the Indian media, three Indians have travelled to Iran at the encouragement of an agent. We are not aware of what really happened to them, but we, as Iranian authorities, are trying to follow up on the issue. The Iranian foreign ministry is in close contact with the embassy of India in Tehran. We follow to reach the conclusion and send these three Indian nationals safely to India. We try to find and solve the issue and send them back. Law enforcement of Iran is following the issue, it is under investigation.

WION: We saw a deadly terror attack in India in Pahalgam. We saw the Iranian support as well. What do you have to say about the support, which was extended by Iran, to India?

Dr Iraj Elahi: India is a close friend and neighbour to Iran. Of course, Pakistan is also a neighbour. You know, we believe that India is a rising power and needs stability and peace. So the whole region needs peace for the prosperity of its people. It doesn't make any difference if they are Iranian, Pakistani, Afghan, or Indian. We express our concern, and we express our readiness to the Indian government that we are ready to do whatever they need. India is wise, and they have done what is necessary to ceasefire and Alhamdulillah, we are happy that the tension has decreased between India and Pakistan.

WION: What is the status of the Chabahar port?

Dr Iraj Elahi: India and Iran are implementing their commitment according to the main agreement which was signed last year. India is investing there, and Iran is completing the project of a railway which connects Chabahar to Zahedan, to the Iranian national railway network.