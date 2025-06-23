/Iran could attack US in next two days, say US officials: Report

After the United States pounded Iranian nuclear sites - Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan - with bombs for the second time on Sunday (June 22) there are reports that Tehran could carry out retaliatory attacks targeting American forces in the Middle East soon. This comes despite the US seeking a diplomatic resolution.

In fact the attack by Iran against US could come in the next two days. A US official, speaking to news agency Reuters on the condition of anonymity said Iran's retaliatory attack could happen within the next day or two.

Meanwhile the US President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran’s nuclear sites has been “completely and totally obliterated" in the strike.

Soon after the 'successful attack' trump took to his Truth Social and said “We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

The US involvement in the war comes after more than a week of strikes by Israel on Iran's nuclear enrichment facilities in order to cripple Iran from developing any nuke bombs.

U.S. and Israeli officials argue that American stealth bombers and the 30,000-pound (13,500-kilogram) bunker buster bombs were the best chance they had to destroy the heavily fortified sites that are imperative to Iran's nuclear program.