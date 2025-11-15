/Iran confirms seizure of 30,000 tonnes of petrochemical cargo in Gulf. Details inside

Iran confirmed on Saturday (Nov 15) that it had seized an oil tanker in the Gulf off the country's coast. Tehran's Revolutionary Guards said this a day after security companies determined Iran was likely responsible for the act.

"Yesterday morning at 7:30, after a judicial authority ordered the seizure of the cargo of an oil tanker with the trade name Talara and the flag of the Marshall Islands, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) rapid reaction units of the naval forces monitored its movements and intercepted and seized it," said a statement from the IRGC.

"The tanker was found to be in violation of the law by carrying unauthorised cargo. The cargo was carrying 30,000 tonnes of petrochemical cargo and was heading to Singapore," the statement added.

The tankers had departed from Ajman in the United Arab Emirates. They were en route south through the Strait of Hormuz when it was approached by three small boats, after which it made a "sudden course deviation", maritime security company Ambrey said.

The US Navy had earlier said it was "actively monitoring the situation".