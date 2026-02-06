/Iran ambassador calls Chabahar port vital for regional access amid US sanctions uncertainty

Iran's Ambassador to India, Dr Mohammad Fathali, has emphasised the strategic importance of Chabahar Port and Tehran's desire to deepen ties with New Delhi amid regional tensions and US sanctions pressures.

In remarks during a press interaction, Ambassador Fathali described Chabahar as a "vital" facility offering key access to Afghanistan and Central Asia. "Chabahar is Chabahar. Location don't change," he said, noting that Iran maintains good relations with India on the issue and hopes to expand cooperation.

He highlighted that the port represents Iran's own capacity, with some countries seeking to utilise it, while adding there had been no negative comments from the Indian side. India has been involved in Chabahar since 2018 through India Ports Global Limited (IPGL) and its subsidiary, which operate the Shahid Beheshti Terminal. A 10-year contract signed on 13 May 2024 commits India to equipping and managing the facility, with New Delhi contributing USD 120 million for port equipment.

However, the project faces challenges from US policy shifts. On 16 September 2025, the US State Department revoked a 2018 sanctions exception under the Iran Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act, originally granted to support Afghanistan's reconstruction, effective 29 September 2025. Following discussions, Washington extended a conditional waiver until 26 April 2026.

India's Ministry of External Affairs stated that it remains engaged with all parties to address the implications.

Ambassador Fathali expressed optimism about bilateral relations, describing Iran's President to India, possibly during BRICS summit, as a "good opportunity to boost relationship with India". On the Iranian Foreign Minister's potential trip, he said the Indian side had conveyed interest in selecting a suitable date.

Regarding the recent release of Indian sailors detained in Bandar Abbas, eight of 16 freed, he stressed Iran's good relations with India that is playing a key role in the case.

On nuclear diplomacy, Fathali confirmed that indirect talks with the US are underway in Oman, now in a second round, focused on nuclear issues, with Iran awaiting results.