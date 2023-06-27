Investigators to examine voice recordings of Titan submersible, criminal angle not ruled out

Officials are delving into the details surrounding the devastating implosion of the Titan submersible. The incident, which led to the loss of all five passengers on board, has triggered investigations aimed at understanding what transpired during the ill-fated voyage.

Authorities will now analyse voice recordings, data from the mothership Polar Prince, and other relevant information to shed light on the incident. Additionally, they will explore whether any criminal elements contributed to the tragedy. With multiple agencies involved, a comprehensive inquiry is underway to determine the cause of the catastrophic event. How did the accident happen? On Sunday morning, June 18, the Titan submersible embarked on its journey, accompanied by the support ship Polar Prince. However, approximately one hour and 45 minutes into its descent, the submersible lost contact with its mothership. The sudden disconnection prompted concerns and the initiation of investigations to uncover the events that unfolded during that critical period. The Polar Prince will also be investigated The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) dispatched investigators to the Polar Prince on Saturday, June 24. Their objective was to collect valuable data from the vessel's voyage data recorder and other systems that might hold crucial information.

Kathy Fox, Chairwoman of the TSB, emphasised that the investigation was not intended to attribute blame but rather to ascertain the facts surrounding the incident. Voice recordings from the voyage were identified as potential assets that could contribute to the investigation's findings. The criminal investigation angle Superintendent Kent Osmond of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has expressed the authorities' interest in determining if criminal actions were involved. Osmond clarified that a criminal investigation would only proceed if the examination of the circumstances suggests a possible violation of federal or provincial laws. The intention is to evaluate all aspects of the incident to determine if any unlawful activities or negligence occurred. Titan Submersible was highly advanced: OceanGate OceanGate, the company behind the Titan submersible, provided details about the vessel. Weighing 23,000 pounds, the submersible was constructed using carbon fibre and titanium. It incorporated a real-time hull health monitoring (RTM) system, designed to promptly alert the pilot of any detected issues.