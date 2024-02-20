Intruder at Spain winery pours away wine worth $2.7 million

A winery in Spain lost around 60,000 liters of expensive red wine valued at about 2.5 million euros ($2.7 million) after someone broke in and opened the vats this past weekend, the winery reported on Tuesday.

A man in a hoodie was seen going from one enormous vat to another and turning on the taps, which caused wine to spill over the floor, according to security camera footage. The footage was made public by the well-known Cepa 21 winery in the Ribera del Duero region of central Spain.

The winery stated that the event occurred on Sunday at around 3.30 am and that the quantity of the wine that was lost may have filled 80,000 bottles.

Jose Moro, the establishment's head, told a Spanish public television station, that since nothing was taken during the break-in, it was obvious the intruder's only intent was to cause damage to the company.

"It's an instance of harm being done for the purpose of damage, by someone who lacks equilibrium, common sense, and is acting out of hatred," he stated to the station.

According to Moro, in order to open the vats, the intruder would have needed to know how to operate the system.

He continued, "Everything suggests the individual knew where they were."

The police have received a complaint from the winery, and they have opened an investigation, they confirmed to AFP.