International Dog Day 2021: History, significance and ways to celebrate

International Dog Day is celebrated on August 26 annually and was founded by Animal Welfare Advocate and Pet Lifestyle Expert Collen Paige.

International Dog Day celebrates all dogs, mixed breed and pure. Its aim is to help galvanise the public to recognize the number of dogs that need to be rescued each year, either from public shelters, rescues and pure breed rescues.

Man's best friend

It is often said and believed that a dog is man's best friend. The saying may or may not be true, but a recent study by some scientists from the UK has shown that a dog is definitely man's oldest best friend.

A study of dog DNA was conducted at the Ancient Genomics laboratory at London's Crick Institute. This study revealed that the dogs have been domesticated since the end of the last age, which is nearly 11,000 years ago. This claim has also proved that dogs were the first animal to be domesticated by human beings.

The research also revealed that the genetic patterns of dogs were almost similar to that of humans, to some extent. The reason behind this may be that humans were accompanied by their domesticated dogs wherever they moved and shifted.

Excitement level of Super Bowl

For dogs adopted on August 26, International Dog Day becomes many a dog’s birthday and for all dogs, it's as popular and exciting as the Super Bowl.

Amazing facts about dogs

Let’s take a look at some incredible facts about dogs to help you get a better understanding of these amazing creatures. Did you know, for example, that the most successful hunter in the world is the African Hunting Dog? These dogs are successful in 50 to 70 percent of their hunts. They even hold the Guinness World Record for it.

Another Guinness World Record goes to the Saluki for being the oldest dog breed. This breed actually dates back to 329BC. Back then, in Ancient Egypt, these dogs were kept as Royal Pets. There are rumors that this breed can be traced back even further, as there are carvings located in the South of Iraq of a dog that looks very much like this breed and they can be dated back to 7,000 BC. Pretty incredible, right?

Did you know that dogs have three eyelids? This is something a lot of people do not realize about their furry friends. The third lid is a nictitating membrane, which is known as a haw. It is important for ensuring the eye is lubricated and protected. There are also some distinct features that are associated with specific breeds of dogs. For instance, Shar-Peis and Chow Chows have black tongues.

Also, 30 percent of Dalmatians are deaf in one ear. Also, did you know that if a cheetah and a greyhound were to go head-to-head in a long-distance race, a greyhound would win? This is because greyhounds boast exceptional long-distance speeds. They can keep up a pace of 35mph for as long as seven miles.

How to celebrate International Dog Day

Recommendations for ways to celebrate Dog Day range from adopting a dog from a rescue home to giving your dog a holistic spa treatment or even buying yourself and your dog matching t-shirts.

The National Dog Day Foundation supports all breeds and varieties of dogs and discourages purchasing from unethical backyard breeders and puppy mills; instead, support reputable breeders or adopt from rescue homes.

Dog Day has been supported by such high profile individuals as former US President George W Bush whose own dog, Barney the Scottish terrier has his own website and has even starred in a series of short films. So celebrate dogs and their varied talents today, both by taking the time to treat the dogs in your own life and by supporting dogs in need.

You can also celebrate Dog Day by making a donation to an animal charity of your choice. You will probably find that you have a local dog charity or shelter in your local area. All you need to do is a quick search online, and you will discover more about the amazing charities out there that are doing incredible work. There are charities and rescue shelters for dogs without a home, as well as organizations that organize dogs for the deaf, as well as therapy dogs and guide dogs. Making a donation to one of these organizations can make a massive difference.