International Day of Peace 2022: Theme, significance, and everything you need to know

Every year on September 21, the world commemorates the International Day of Peace. In observance of non-violence and a 24-hour ceasefire, the United National General Assembly observes World Peace Day by encouraging the idea of peace among nations and people worldwide.

The UN Peace Bell is rung at the New York City headquarters every year to mark the International Day of Peace. The United Nations Association of Japan gave the Peace Bell in June 1945.

The day is celebrated twice, once on the first day of spring and again on September 21.

The UN General Secretary rings the bell in the presence of representatives to pray for world peace on this day worldwide.

The UN proclaimed November 2021 as International Day of Peace or World Peace Day in 1981. It offers a universally recognised day on which all people can pledge their allegiance to peace and work to create a culture of peace.

The theme for this year's International Day of Peace 2022 is "End Racism. Build Peace." As the name signifies, the theme emphasises encouraging harmony among diverse living communities. The theme also promotes accepting variety while maintaining harmony and peace. Each of us has a responsibility to promote peace. We require global commitment, solidarity, and trust more than ever. This day also encourages inclusivity, trust, and cooperation.

The UN revealed the theme for the International Day of Peace 2022, with the idea of promoting the concept of putting an end to hatred and bringing peace to all facets of society.

